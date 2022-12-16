QUASA 24 Hour Volume Hits $124,408.63 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $101.50 million and $124,408.63 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013203 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019862 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00236764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110716 USD and is down -19.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $130,229.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

