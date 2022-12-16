Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

BLD stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.35. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

