Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $77,684.22 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after acquiring an additional 221,085 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Q2 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,402,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

