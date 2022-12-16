Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Shares of DRI opened at $142.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

