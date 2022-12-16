Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Decreased by Analyst

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

OMCL stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Omnicell by 69.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Omnicell by 40.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

