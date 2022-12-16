Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in November

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the November 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 979.7 days.

Puma Stock Down 7.0 %

PMMAF stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. 279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. Puma has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $124.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

