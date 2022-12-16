Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $267.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Insider Activity

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,127 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.