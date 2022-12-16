PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Up 0.4%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.43. 9,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 6,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Up 13.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

