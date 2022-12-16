PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,165. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

