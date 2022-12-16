Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.24 or 0.05293213 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00489634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.08 or 0.29011060 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.