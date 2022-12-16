Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as high as $17.99. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,397 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $62.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.