Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as high as $17.99. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,397 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $62.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
