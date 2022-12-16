Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ USMC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
