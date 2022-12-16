Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USMC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.