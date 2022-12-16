PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PWWBF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.05. 110,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.07 and its 200-day moving average is 0.12. PowerBand Solutions has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.73.
Separately, Desjardins lowered PowerBand Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, and finance portal for the automotive industry in Canada. The company provides LiveNet, a real-time, targeted, and mobile online auction platform; and Marketplace, an online auction, which allows dealers, and rental and leasing companies to post used vehicles for sale to qualified wholesale buyers.
