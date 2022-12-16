PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 35,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 282,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

