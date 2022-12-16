Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna stock remained flat at 18.25 during trading on Thursday. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a one year low of 18.25 and a one year high of 18.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 18.25.

Get Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.