PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 761,200 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

PolarityTE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 33,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolarityTE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 55.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

