Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Polaris Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
