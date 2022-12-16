Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.