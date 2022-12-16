PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $83.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after buying an additional 92,315 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $81.41.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

