Pirate Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $168,181.67 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $74.34 million and approximately $168,181.67 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002192 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00263737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00084343 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00058988 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,908,830 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.