Piper Sandler Trims Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Target Price to $2.00

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

LFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

NYSE LFT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

