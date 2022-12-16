Piper Sandler Trims Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Target Price to $2.00

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.
LFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.
NYSE LFT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.04.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
