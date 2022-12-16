PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $49.45. 234,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 104,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,560,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $281,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

