Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $93,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,413. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

