Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

