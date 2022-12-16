Peter Sack Purchases 2,396 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) insider Peter Sack bought 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

REFI opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $281.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

