Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PWP stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.28 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

