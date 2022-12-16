Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after buying an additional 241,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 661,149 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.