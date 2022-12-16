Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.96) to GBX 998 ($12.24) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.59) to GBX 1,140 ($13.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.43) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.31) to GBX 910 ($11.16) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,009.71.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 119.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 175.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.