Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.96) to GBX 998 ($12.24) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.59) to GBX 1,140 ($13.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.43) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.31) to GBX 910 ($11.16) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,009.71.
Pearson Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
