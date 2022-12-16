PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 2.6 %

PDSB stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $268.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.