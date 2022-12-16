PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 2.6 %
PDSB stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $268.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
