PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.75.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

