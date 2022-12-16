Paul C. Reilly Sells 24,016 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.