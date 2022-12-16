Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Director NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC Purchases 646,764 Shares

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) Director NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC acquired 646,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $20,935,750.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,012,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,234,590.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paramount Global Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,712,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

