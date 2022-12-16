Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $788,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,959,000 after acquiring an additional 182,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

