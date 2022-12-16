PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Mitra Rezvan Sells 760 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) insider Mitra Rezvan sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $19,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.4 %

PD opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after buying an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after buying an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $10,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagerDuty Company Profile

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

