Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 435 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 193,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.