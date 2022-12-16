Osmosis Hits One Day Volume of $8.63 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Osmosis has a market cap of $425.93 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004965 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

