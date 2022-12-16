Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.80 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $56.33 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013073 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019808 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00236788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08064439 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,642,333.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.