Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $85.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.08.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.