Oppenheimer Raises BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Price Target to $12.00

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

BioVie Price Performance

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $12.74 on Monday. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $388.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

