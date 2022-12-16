Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $160.74 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $160.74 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.78 or 0.07300519 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00054460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022766 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

