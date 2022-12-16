Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Mark Richardson Acquires 22 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Mark Richardson purchased 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 689 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($185.96).

Ocado Group Trading Down 2.5 %

OCDO stock opened at GBX 643.80 ($7.90) on Friday. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,736 ($21.30). The firm has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 607.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 719.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.51) to GBX 740 ($9.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,057.50 ($12.97).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

