O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4,760.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after buying an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 91.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 7,574.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $14,424,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.