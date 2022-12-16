NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.23.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $169.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $422.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.