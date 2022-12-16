NSUR COIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,650.33 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $32,650.33 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

