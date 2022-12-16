Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVZMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a 370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NVZMY opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

