Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to $145.00 at Cowen

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $647.50.

NVO stock opened at $133.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

