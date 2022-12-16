Novare Capital Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188,072. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

