Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.28). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.28), with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.
Northern Investors Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.
About Northern Investors
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
