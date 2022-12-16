Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion. Nordson also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $263.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.20.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.