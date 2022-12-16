NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

NKE opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

