NIKE, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a report released on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

